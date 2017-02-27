Missing Woman's Purse Found In Wooded Area Near Eufaula Lake

A hunter found the purse of a missing woman Saturday in a wooded area northeast of McAlester near Eufaula Lake, McAlester Police said.

McAlester woman Holly Cantrell was last seen January 20, 2017, when she was seen leaving her job at McAlester Regional Health on her lunch break.

Police said the hunter was at Cardinal Point, which is about 13 miles northeast of McAlester near Eufaula Lake, running his beagles while rabbit hunting when he walked up on a purse in the woods.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they inspected the purse and said it belonged to Cantrell after finding her ID and other items inside, police said.

McAlester Police then requested assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections K-9 unit to help search the area at Cardinal Point, but nothing else was found in the area, police said.

MPD said its following any and all leads concerning Cantrell's disappearance.

Cantrell was seen getting into a green short wheel base truck, police said. She was wearing green nursing scrubs when she was last seen.

Cantrell is described as a 40-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and she's approximately 5’6” and 145 pounds.

McAlester police are asking anyone with information to contact the McAlester Police Department, Det. Preston Rodgers, 918-423-1212.