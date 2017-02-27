Spinach And Rice Stuffed Bell Peppers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Spinach And Rice Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium yellow, red or orange bell peppers, halved through the stem and seeds discarded
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 1 large white onion, diced
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice (about 14 ounces) (use frozen 365 Everyday Value Organic Brown Rice, or cook it from scratch)
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach
  • 1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons whole wheat bread crumbs
  • 4 slices bacon, diced

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Place bell pepper halves on a baking sheet; trim a sliver off the bottom of any pepper halves that do not sit level.
  3. Sprinkle peppers with 1/4 teaspoon salt, cover the pan with foil and bake until peppers just begin to soften, about 15 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, fry bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned, about 5 minutes.
  5. Add onion and cook until golden, about 5 minutes more.
  6. Stir in rice and spinach (no need to thaw first) and cook until hot and any excess liquid from the spinach has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes.
  7. Transfer to a bowl and stir in Gouda, pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
  8. Spoon mixture into bell pepper halves, putting about 1/2 cup into each.
  9. Sprinkle tops with bread crumbs and bake, uncovered, until peppers are soft and bread crumbs brown, about 25 minutes.

