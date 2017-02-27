Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Case Extradited To Colorado

Police believe Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and some of her body parts were discarded in several communities, not just Okmulgee.

A man arrested in Okmulgee was extradited to Boulder, Colorado Monday where he’s wanted for first-degree murder.

Adam Densmore, 32, was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County February 15, 2017, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart.

2/17/2017 Related Story: Okmulgee Police: Parts Missing From Woman's Remains Found In Suitcase

Police say several parts were missing from the torso found in the suitcase.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner has not made an official identification; but investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead, 25, based on observations made during the autopsy.

Police believe Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and some of her body parts were discarded in several communities, including Okmulgee.

2/16/2017 Related Story: Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Man After Body Found In Okmulgee

Boulder police say they're still investigating Densmore’s exact travel route from February 12 through February 15. They say detectives currently believe that on the evening of February 12, Densmore left Boulder and traveled south to Raton, New Mexico. They believe he then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana on the evening of February 13.

On the morning of February 14, Densmore drove to Conway, Arkansas where he spent the night, they believe. On the morning of February 15, he left Conway, Arkansas and stopped in Okmulgee, they say. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over for a traffic stop at 2:13 on the afternoon of February 15, 2017. The trooper arrested him when he found a Colorado warrant for a custody violation.

His baby girl, who is also Mead's daughter, was with him. Troopers turned her over to DHS. Once Densmore was in jail, he was served with a 1st-degree murder warrant in Mead's death.