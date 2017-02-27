Bartlesville Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

A jury convicted a Bartlesville man of kidnapping and repeatedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

According to a court affidavit, 46-year-old Lloyd Ray Conner, Senior, attacked the victim in her home in December of 2015. The document says he bound her hands and feet with duct tape and then put her into her van and drove away, eventually moving her into his own pickup.

The victim told police Conner sexually assaulted her in several locations, including a motel room in Bartlesville, over the course of more than 12 hours.

While Conner was in a store, she got the attention of a couple in another car, telling them she was in fear for her life. The couple took down the van's license plate number and called police.

Police said surveillance video and evidence found on her body and at the locations the woman described supported her description of what happened.

On Friday a jury found Conner guilty of kidnapping, rape and burglary. It found him not guilty of a second count of rape.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26, 2017.