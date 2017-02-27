Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Crash

The aftermath left two vehicles pinned against the highway median, with an SUV on top of a white car. A Camaro was also damaged. The aftermath left two vehicles pinned against the highway median, with an SUV on top of a white car. A Camaro was also damaged.
Workers had to hoist the SUV off the car then cut the roof off of the white car to free the person inside. Workers had to hoist the SUV off the car then cut the roof off of the white car to free the person inside.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are searching for a driver who they say caused a four-vehicle accident on Highway 169.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near 56th Street South when a vehicle lost a load of carpet and didn’t stop.

Officers said preventing accidents like that are as simple as properly securing whatever you’re hauling.

The first calls about the accident started coming into police just before noon. Tulsa Police Officer Leland Ashley said a truck lost a roll of carpet.

As cars slowed down to avoid hitting the debris, a semi-truck couldn't stop and hit three of them.

The aftermath left two vehicles pinned against the highway median, with an SUV on top of a white car. A Camaro was also damaged.

Workers had to hoist the SUV off the car then cut the roof off of the white car to free the person inside.

Ashley said, "Speaking with the supervisor, when he first arrived he said he thought the worst - that there were would be fatalities.”

All four people involved in the accident went to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Ashley said instead of pulling over, the driver who lost the load kept going.

"Pull to the side of the road, maybe try to alert traffic, and then when there is an opening try and get the item off the road," he said.

The officer said if all drivers would take safety precautions with their loads this might have been avoided.

"I think though it goes back to having your items secured, on your truck or your vehicle, whenever you are hauling something. Have those items secured, where they won't come off, and cause a collision," Ashley said.

If you have any information about the driver that lost the carpet, you’re asked to call the police.

