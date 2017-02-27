OHP Warns Of Potentially Fatal Dangers Of Not Securing Items Being Hauled

The crashes injured four people, but troopers said it could have been much worse.

Back in December, a lumber truck carrying wooden planks lost some of its cargo near midtown, which killed a man.

Police are still trying to find a driver who lost a roll of carpet on a busy Tulsa highway Monday, which caused a big rig and several cars to crash.

The crash backed up traffic on Highway 169 during the lunch hour.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol asks drivers to make sure they secure the items they're hauling and warns that if they don't they could be cited, or worse, cause a crash.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Debris On Tulsa Highway Blamed For 4-Vehicle Crash

“We see road debris quite often, we actually have selections on our shifts for people designated to go get those items wherever we are at," Trooper Aaron Riggs said.

The OHP didn't work Monday’s crash, but they deal with road debris all the time and said drivers hauling things should be more careful about securing their loads.

Riggs said, "You always have to think. It's not only about just protecting your own property - it's also about protecting the lives."

The crashes injured four people, but troopers said it could have been much worse.

Back in December, a lumber truck carrying wooden planks lost some of its cargo near midtown, which killed a man.

12/20/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed When Lumber Flies Off Truck Bed

"So it is a big concern,” Riggs said. “It's enough that I will park my car in the roadway and put myself at risk in order to get it out."

Riggs said not securing cargo properly is against the law. Drivers could be cited or even go to jail depending on the type of crash.

The trooper said while he doesn't know the specific circumstances surrounding how the roll of carpet ended up on the highway, he said these types of situations can be prevented.

"You never want to look back and think - could I have just put a tie down on that," Riggs said.

OHP said if you see something in the road pull over safely and call STAR 55 or 911 so a trooper or highway crew can come and remove the item safely.

They said don't try to remove it yourself.