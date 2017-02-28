Multiple Vehicles Burglarized At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for the vandals who hit more than a dozen cars at a Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday.

Some cars have broken windows, some have bullet holes and some were missing items from inside.

It all happened at the Sugarberry Apartments in the 10900 block of East 61st Street. Officers got the call just after 4 a.m.

One resident Hailey Aggas bought a new car in January. A month later, she'll be spending money on a new window after police say someone broke into her car.

"There's like, all this crap in my passenger seat and then, I look at the window and it's broken and I'm like, 'Oh My God,'" said Hailey Aggas.

Police say the vandals used multiple methods to shatter the windows.

Anika Menchaca was headed to work when she discovered bullet holes in her Chevy Equinox, most likely from a BB or pellet gun.

"I'm driving down the street and at first, I thought it was maybe bird droppings and so I'm looking at it again and I'm noticing bullet holes in my car," said Anika Menchaca.

Police say most of these breakins happened in one area of the complex. It's facing 61st Street and you can see this large field between the street and the complex.

Neighbors tell us they feel it could've made it difficult for a lot of drivers to see the thieves at work.

Michele Hill says she saw two men in a red pickup breaking into the vehicles.

"Throwing something or shooting something that direction and then, they all of a sudden jump into the car and they sped off," said Michele Hill.

Police say items were stolen from some vehicles but not all. The victims say they want justice for all of their neighbors.

"It sucks. Like, I know that I'm not the only one today that's gonna be upset," said Hailey Aggas.

If you're a victim, Tulsa Police want you to give them a call.