Man Found Dead In Pickup In Tulsa Parking Lot

Police are trying to identify a man they found dead from natural causes inside a pickup at a parking lot in the 9100 block of East 46th Street early Tuesday.

An officer says he saw the truck next to a trash dumpster in a business parking lot. When he stopped to check it out he found the man with the truck still in drive and the man's foot on the accelerator.

Police says the man wasn't breathing.

Officers said EMSA paramedics arrived and confirmed the man had died.