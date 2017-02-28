Sawyer Buccy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sawyer Buccy

Sawyer Buccy graduated in December of 2016 from University of Arkansas with a major in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Political Science. She graduated as News Director and Senior Anchor and Reporter for UATV, University of Arkansas' student-run television station.

Sawyer won second place in the nation for Hard News Television reporting in the Broadcast Education Association's Competition for her coverage of the shooting at Arkansas State University and the 2016 Tulsa Tornado.

While news reporting is one of Sawyer's greatest passions what really matters to her is Olivia, her two-year-old Boston Terrier who is usually dressed in a tutu.

