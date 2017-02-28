Sawyer Buccy

The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided Thursday the state Motor Vehicle Tax is constitutional.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided Thursday the state Motor Vehicle Tax is constitutional.More >>
An Oklahoma grandmother wants people to know about an online game called the Blue Whale Challenge, she said encouraged her 12-year-old grandson to take his own life.More >>
An Oklahoma grandmother wants people to know about an online game called the Blue Whale Challenge, she said encouraged her 12-year-old grandson to take his own life.More >>
A traffic stop in Rogers County led to deputies seizing 4 pounds of marijuana products they say were packaged to look like cereal and candy.More >>
A traffic stop in Rogers County led to deputies seizing 4 pounds of marijuana products they say were packaged to look like cereal and candy.More >>
The Salvation Army in Tulsa has deployed to south Texas to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Salvation Army in Tulsa has deployed to south Texas to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Walls were eaten up by the flames and the back stairwell is gone at the Sand Dollar Apartments near 61st and Riverside. It's a stark reminder of the tragedy that hit the complex overnight.More >>
Walls were eaten up by the flames and the back stairwell is gone at the Sand Dollar Apartments near 61st and Riverside. It's a stark reminder of the tragedy that hit the complex overnight.More >>
One suspect connected to a shooting that wounded an innocent teenager is behind bars; the other is still on the loose.More >>
One suspect connected to a shooting that wounded an innocent teenager is behind bars; the other is still on the loose.More >>
Police arrested a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery in Catoosa and almost a dozen others in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Sand Springs, Rogers County - even Arkansas.More >>
Police arrested a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery in Catoosa and almost a dozen others in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Sand Springs, Rogers County - even Arkansas.More >>
Two officers retired from the Tulsa Police Department Tuesday. Together - this father-and-son team served more than 50 years on the force.More >>
Two officers retired from the Tulsa Police Department Tuesday. Together - this father-and-son team served more than 50 years on the force.More >>
Tulsa police are working to solve the city's 54th homicide of the year after someone stabbed Felicia Jones over the weekend.More >>
Tulsa police are working to solve the city's 54th homicide of the year after someone stabbed Felicia Jones over the weekend.More >>
A Kiefer resident is shocked after opening her mail and finding she'd been charged for a ticket from 1998.More >>
A Kiefer resident is shocked after opening her mail and finding she'd been charged for a ticket from 1998.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.