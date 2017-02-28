Taylor Newcomb joined the News on 6 team in January 2017. As a Tulsa native, she’s excited to be a part of the news team she grew up watching. Taylor is proud of her Okie roots, and is passionate about everything “Oklahoma”, especially her OU Sooners and the OKC Thunder.

While she was a student at the University of Oklahoma, Taylor hosted a student-run sports show on Fox Sports, “Sooner Sports Pad”, and was named 2nd place in TV Sports Talent by the Broadcast Education Association. As a former basketball player and current sports junkie, sports is Taylor’s first love, but her true passion lies in telling impactful stories in her community.

After graduating from OU with her Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism, she got her start in the news industry just down the road in Wichita Falls, TX. She worked as the weekend anchor and producer, and served as the local political reporter during the week.

In Taylor’s spare time, you can catch her baking, watching sports, and spending time with her pug, Poppyseed.

Feel free to e-mail Taylor with any news tips, or just to say hello!