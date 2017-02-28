Oklahoma Joe's Catfish Po Boy Sandwiches - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Joe's Catfish Po Boy Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 12- Catfish Filets (4 ounce each)
  • 2- cups of Whole Milk
  • 1-egg
  • 4- Cups of Corn Meal
  • 1-Tablespoon Salt
  • 1-Tablespoon Dill Weed
  • 1-Tablespoon Oklahoma Joe’s Original BBQ Rub
  • 12- 6” Wheat Hoagie Buns
  • 2- Cups of Shredded Lettuce
  • 2- Sliced Tomatoes

Mix the following ingredients for Homemade Tartar Sauce

  • 1.5 cups of mayonnaise
  • ½ Tablespoon of Dill Weed
  • 6 Tablespoons Drained Capers
  • 6 Tablespoons Chopped Dill Pickles
  • 2 Tablespoon of Juice from Pickle Jar

Directions: 

  1. Mix milk and eggs in bowl to dip catfish through then mix the next four ingredients to coat to the fillets.
  2. Fry the Catfish for 4 minutes at 350 degrees in vegetable oil, remove from oil and let drain before serving. Keep warm.
  3. Grill the hoagie buns with butter, place two catfish filets on the lower bun then layer over with lettuce and tomatoes.
  4. Apply a good coat of Tartar sauce to top bun and finish building your Catfish Po Boy.

