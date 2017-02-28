Dewey Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

A 32-year-old Dewey man faces an aggravated possession of child pornography charge following his arrest.

He is identified as Jason Brunelle.

In an arrest affidavit, Dewey Police said they began their investigation after Brunelle's roommate found what he believed to be child pornography on Brunelle's laptop computer in September 2016.

Police said Brunelle's laptop was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

That examination turned up 2,455 suspected child pornography photos and 28 suspected child pornography videos on the computer.

Prosecutors charged Jason Brunelle on February 23rd.

The affidavit states the pictures and videos showed both young boys and girls, nude or almost nude, some were so young they were wearing diapers.

According to the affidavit, some were wearing provacative clothing, others were engaged in sex acts with other kids as well as adults.

Brunelle is being held in the Washington County jail on a $25,000 bond. Court records show he has a court appearance set for March 3rd.