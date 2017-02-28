Dewey Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Dewey Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

Posted: Updated:
Jason Brunelle mug shot. Jason Brunelle mug shot.
DEWEY, Oklahoma -

A 32-year-old Dewey man faces an aggravated possession of child pornography charge following his arrest. 

He is identified as Jason Brunelle.

In an arrest affidavit, Dewey Police said they began their investigation after Brunelle's roommate found what he believed to be child pornography on Brunelle's laptop computer in September 2016.

Police said Brunelle's laptop was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

That examination turned up 2,455 suspected child pornography photos and 28 suspected child pornography videos on the computer.  

Prosecutors charged Jason Brunelle on February 23rd. 

The affidavit states the pictures and videos showed both young boys and girls, nude or almost nude, some were so young they were wearing diapers.

According to the affidavit, some were wearing provacative clothing, others were engaged in sex acts with other kids as well as adults.

Brunelle is being held in the Washington County jail on a $25,000 bond. Court records show he has a court appearance set for March 3rd.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.