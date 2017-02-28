Police: Tulsa Father Abandons Son While Fleeing From Officers

Police arrested a 39-year-old Tulsa man for leaving his son behind early Tuesday as he ran away from officers investigating a burglary.

He is identified as Eric Butler.

Officers said they were called to a burglary in progress in the 500 block of South 87th East Avenue at 4:40 a.m.

When they arrived, police saw a white Nissan sedan speed off, according to an arrest report. Officers said they chased after the car, before eventually finding it parked with the doors open and the driver gone.

Inside, police said they found an 8-year-old boy and multiple items allegedly taken in the burglary.

A search of the area turned up Eric Butler who was arrested, records show. Police turned the boy over to his grandmother.

Butler was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of child abandonment. Jail records show he has a court appearance set for March 7th.