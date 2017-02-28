Okmulgee County Re-Issues Burn Ban - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Okmulgee County Re-Issues Burn Ban

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Okmulgee County Emergency Management reissued a burn ban after crews responded to at least eight wildfires during the last week. 

"Due to the warmer than average temperatures, dormant vegetation, windy conditions and the continued threat of wildfire poses to the citizens of the county," Timothy D. Craighton, OCEM director said in a news release.

Under the burn ban, you can be charged up to $500 and imprisoned for up to a year for setting fire to any vegetation, building a campfire or bonfire or burning trash and other materials that could cause a wild lands fire.

"Even a small spark can turn into a massive life-threatening wildfire," the release states.

Call 911 if you see a fire. If you see hazardous condition that might lead to a fire, call your local fire department or the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.

