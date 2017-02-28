Cherokee Nation Donates Car To Muskogee County Sheriff's Office

[Left to Right] Cherokee Nation Marshal Shannon Buhl, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr., Muskogee County Deputy Mike Hitt, and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker. [Cherokee Nation]

The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service donated a surplus 2010 Crown Victoria to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's Deputy Mike Hitt said the donation will allow their deputies to increase response times to emergencies.

“We just went through a big budget cut and finding cars is going to be tough for the next year or so,” Hitt said.

“Any help we can get from outside agencies that can provide us with a car really benefits us immensely.”

Hitt says the car will be labeled and equipped with a radio, but is otherwise ready to use by by their reserve deputies.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office recently received a surplus 2010 Crown Victoria and the Nowata Police Department a 2011 Crown Victoria.

The Cherokee Nation routinely donates surplus vehicles to local law enforcement agencies, schools and other organizations. Last year, tribal official say they donated more than 15 vehicles to various entities.