Former Tulsa Dentist William Letcher Wants License Back

A Tulsa dentist who surrendered his license in 2011 after numerous complaints of negligence, malpractice and more is trying to get it back. News On 6 spoke to several patients who said they paid tens of thousands to Letcher for dental work then thousands more to get it fixed elsewhere.

Complaints included resin that broke, teeth that didn't fit, terrible pain and unauthorized procedures. Patients said Dr. William Letcher was also accused of using his practice to divert controlled drugs from his patients for his own personal use.

8/17/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Dentist Seeking To Reacquire License Concerns Former Patient

Letcher surrendered his license three days before he was to go before the Oklahoma Dental Board in 2011. He is now asking for it back.

A hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3 at the Tulsa Police Department Compstat room on the second floor, 600 Civic Center. The hearing is set in Tulsa for the convenience of his patients, as most of them live in the area.

News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright plans to be at the hearing to report on what happens.