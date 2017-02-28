Tulsa Young Professionals Meet With State Lawmakers

About 80 Tulsa Young Professionals traveled to the state capitol in Oklahoma City Tuesday to pitch their ideas to lawmakers about how to attract young talent to the state.

News On 6 was there as the group left for Oklahoma City.

Tulsa Young Professionals Chair Stephanie Cameron says they'll be lobbying for a solution to the teacher shortage, criminal justice reform, small business initiatives and more.

"I think it could definitely influence what's happening - what things come out of committee. You know, connecting with our elected officials is one of the most important things we offer our members every year, so I think it does make a difference. They need to hear our voices," said Stephanie Cameron.

Cameron believes this is the largest group TYPros has ever taken to the state capitol.