Man Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Boulder Woman Appears In Court

Colorado investigators have identified the remains found in a suitcase in Okmulgee as those of Ashley Mead, CBS Denver reports

The Colorado man accused of murdering and dismembering the mother of his daughter appeared in court in Boulder on Tuesday, CBS Denver reports.

Adam Densmore, the father of Ashley Mead's child, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court. He was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County on February 15, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart.

Densmore was extradited from Oklahoma this week.

CBS Denver says Densmore appeared in Boulder County court Tuesday morning and has been charged with first-degree murder: domestic violence, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Officers in Colorado have been looking for Ashley Mead, 25, of Boulder, since February 14. Mead and her 1-year-old-daughter were reported missing February 14 when she didn't show up at work.

Boulder Police say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Mead's daughter with the girl's father, Densmore, in a traffic stop on February 15.

Boulder law enforcement continue to ask for help in location the rest of Mead's remains, CBS Denver reports. Police said they believe a portion of Mead's body could be in a purple Reba brand suitcase, and if anyone sees a suitcase in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and contact police immediately.

Detectives said they believe Densmore killed Mead in Boulder, dismembered her body and scattered her remains across several hundred miles in six states.

Investigators have identified remains found inside the Okmulgee dumpster as Mead. The remains were found in a suitcase and included the torso of an adult white female.

Police say the body had been dismembered and was missing several parts including the head, arms and legs. According to the arrest affidavit, the torso had a large incision and it appeared that all or some of the organs had been removed, CBS Denver reports.

Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding Densmore's case. Garnett applauded the multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the multi-state investigation.

The Boulder Police Department is asking anyone with information about Mead's case or information about additional remains of Mead to contact them at 303-441-1974. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

