BA Expressway Briefly Shut Down After Truck Loses Load

The eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway at Highway 169 were briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a truck lost its load on the road.

Police quickly responded and removed the objects from the road. It's unclear what the truck was carrying.

The incident comes just one day after a four-vehicle crash caused by a roll of carpet that fell off a truck on Highway 169. That crash sent four people to the hospital.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Debris On Tulsa Highway Blamed For 4-Vehicle Crash