Man Accused Of Making Threats At OK Wesleyan Remains In Jail

The man accused of making threats to shoot students at Oklahoma Wesleyan University remains in custody.

According to an affidavit, 18-year-old Donavan Leon Crumpton is in the Washington County Jail, charged with threats to kill and possession of marijuana.

Police briefly locked down Oklahoma Wesleyan University after threats were made Friday, February 24th.

The affidavit says police responded to the school after a person received Snapchat messages - from who he said was Crumpton - referencing shooting students.

Records say the messages show a person matching Crumpton's description holding guns. Another message showed the water fountain of the school in the background.

Reports show officers contacted Crumpton, who told them he was not on campus and that the messages "were a joke." The affidavit says Crumpton agreed to meet police at Douglas Park, in the 500 block of South Bucy.

The record says when officers arrived, Crumpton was wearing the same clothing in some of the messages.

While at Douglas Park, officers believed Crumpton and two other juveniles were hiding something in the bathrooms. Offices said they searched the room and found several bags of what field tested positive as marijuana.