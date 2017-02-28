Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Warns Of Phone Scam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Warns Of Phone Scam

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issued a phone scam alert Tuesday after being contacted by multiple citizens who've received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the TCSO. 

Citizens have received calls in the past two weeks from someone claiming to be "Lt. Vance Berry of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office" and tells victims they have warrants and must send money to him to avoid being arrested, the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. 

"No man by this name is employed by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO does not contact persons with warrants and threaten them over the phone," TCSO said. 

The sheriff's office said the caller sometimes becomes aggressive and in at least one of the cases, he claimed to know where the victim lives and left the victim threatening voicemails. 

The calls are being made from a phone number with a 918 area code. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said it is now investigating.

TCSO urges the public to never send money to strangers that contact you by phone and never give them your credit card information. 

"Under no circumstances agree to meet the caller in person to give them money," TCSO said. 

If you have received one of these calls or have fallen victim to the phone scam and would like to file a report, call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-569-5600.

