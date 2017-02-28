TU's Watson Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU's Watson Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Junior pitcher Emily Watson was named The American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after earning three wins in three appearances over the weekend and becoming the 10th pitcher in Tulsa history to eclipse the 300 career strikeout mark.  

Watson (Edmond, Okla.) appeared in 15.1 innings while striking out 25 batters, including a season-high 15 in a 2-1 win over Kansas on Saturday evening. Watson held the Jayhawks without a hit for the first three innings while also holding McNeese State without a hit for the first four innings as she picked up her first win of the weekend while striking out 10 batters. Her final win of the weekend came against Lamar on Sunday after entering the game in relief before holding runners at second and third base to end the game in a 5-4 win.

The Hurricane return to the diamond on Friday at 10 a.m. against Incarnate Word in Arlington, Texas. 

