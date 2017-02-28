Admiral Twin Drive-In Opens For Season March 10

The Admiral Twin Drive-In will kick off its 2017 season on Friday, March 10, just in time for spring break.

Tulsa's drive-in theater will be showing 'Kong: Skull Island' on opening night, according to Admiral Twin's Facebook page.

Built in 1951, the drive-in celebrated its 65th anniversary last summer.

The drive-in's wooden screen tower burned to the ground in September 2010, but was rebuilt with all-steel construction.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In is located at 7355 E. Easton Street. For more information, go to admiraltwindrivein.com or visit their Facebook page.