New Attraction In Downtown Jenks Being Compared To Guthrie Green

The Downtown Commons are stationed where an old underused parking lot used to be; if you turn on 2nd and Main you'll run right into it.

With new restaurants and stores popping up around town, Jenks is booming. One of the new attractions is being compared to a popular area of Tulsa, Guthrie Green.

The biggest difference is it's right off of Main Street in downtown Jenks.

Jenks Chamber of Commerce President Josh Driskell said, "Much like the Guthrie Green, we hope this will help strengthen our downtown businesses and businesses around the area."

It's just one piece of the revitalization puzzle.

Driskell hopes the efforts will bring more people to Jenks, and keep them there.

"The more time you spend in an area, the more things you have to do in an area, the more likely you are to visit, to come back, and to spend money there," he said.

Driskell said this entire decade has been dedicated to bringing new businesses and attractions to Jenks - a project, he said, has been a success.

"The story from 2010-2020 is going to be the story of Jenks' commercial growth,” he said. “I think you're seeing that from Riverwalk Crossing to our downtown area."

Ty Hubbard has owned a Main Street boutique for almost two years, and, although it was a slow start, she can see how quickly the area is building up.

"At first it was scary because you're here and there was nothing. But already they've torn the building down across the street and built a new building here. The empty buildings are starting to fill up," Hubbard said. "I can't even imagine what it'll look like in five years. I'm excited, and I hope I'll still be here."

The Downtown Commons is slated to open next month, and they already have events on the schedule.