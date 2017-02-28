Sand Springs Track Coaches Pitch In To Ensure Success Of Student - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Track Coaches Pitch In To Ensure Success Of Student-Athletes

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Charles Page High School track coaches are making sure their student-athletes have what they need to excel in competition.

Even if that means paying out of their own pockets for an essential part of the team's uniforms. 

Virginia Williams has been a high school algebra teacher and the head track coach for four years. 

Recently, she starting noticing a trend in her student-athletes at Charles Page High School.

"Some of our kids, they work 20-30 hours a week to make sure they have a vehicle and they have gas in their car and they also help out with bills with their parents," Williams said. 

Williams said she didn't want students to worry about the added expenses of their sport, so she and the three other track coaches decided to open up their own wallets.

"I want my students, my athletes to have the same opportunity that everybody else has," Williams said. 

Williams and her husband scoured shops across town for track shoes that were on sale and filled the school's equipment room with as many pairs as they could afford.

"It's very supportive. They don't have to do any of it. We just got a new locker room and they spent their own money to get equipment and stuff so we can cross-train," said track team member Cheyenne Walden. 

Walden said all three of her coaches do everything they can for their students.

"They just want us to have the education we need, so them to provide everything that they can, with their own money, is very cool," she said.  

The coaches realized the state wasn't going to be much help with expenses.

"Unfortunately, I don't see the state stepping up and off-setting the budget cuts that we've had, so donations are always welcome," Williams said. "We always do fundraisers. Help from the community is amazing. And I know that as coaches we will keep doing what we need to do until something changes."

Williams said with as much running as the kids do, many of them need a new pair of track shoes every month.

Questions or details about donations please email virginia.williams@sandites.org. 

List of donations still needed: track spikes, men's throwing shoes (sizes 12 and 13), women’s throwing shoes (sizes 9 and 9.5), running shoes of all sizes and track equipment including hurdles and starting blocks.   

