So Far, A Record Setting 2017.

We started the day today by setting a record for the warmest overnight low for this date, but the cloud cover kept our daytime temperatures well below record levels. The numbers so far for today are 73/63 for the max/min and the normal values are 57/35. Prior to today, the warmest morning low for Feb 28 was 53 in 2007. Despite setting a record this morning, the month as a whole will go down as the second warmest on record, behind 1930. On a more obscure note, we did tie the record for the most days at or above the 80 degree mark for February; we had 3 this year which ties with 1932.

[img]

On the other hand, Jan-Feb 2017 is now the warmest start to a year on record, ahead of 1992. And, as an illustration of how dramatically our weather can change in OK, Jan of 1930 is the 4th coldest January on record which was followed by the record warm Feb of 1930.

[img]

As for the winter season, which is now officially behind us since the climatological winter is considered to be the calendar months of Dec-Feb, this winter will go down as the 6th warmest on record. That is not to say that we have no more winter ahead of us as the month of Mar has historically provided some of our heaviest snows, but the prospects are not very promising in that regard at this time. Assuming we do not receive any more snow this cool season, then the ‘official’ total for Tulsa now stands at only 0.7” which is the 6th lowest on record.

Enough about what has been, now a look ahead. Another big change in our weather is headed this way as a cold front will be pushing across the state tonight. It will be arriving along the I-44 corridor around the midnight hour, give or take, and there remains a chance of showers/storms along and ahead of the boundary. So far, the storms have been primarily located much further to the east in Missouri and Arkansas, but there remains at least the possibility of storms until the front arrives and those that do form would be severe with all modes possible.

[img]

After the front moves through, gusty NW winds will bring much drier and cooler air back into the state and our skies will be clear or clearing by first thing in the morning. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 40s but the gusty winds will certainly make it feel colder. Those winds will also make for an enhanced fire danger situation throughout the day and will keep our afternoon highs to around the 60 degree mark despite full sunshine.

Thursday morning will then start off at or below the freezing mark, and as you can see on our forecast page, Friday morning will also get off to a cold start. But the sunny skies and lighter winds will make for more pleasant conditions for Thu/Fri. The weekend will then see a return to gusty southerly winds and much warmer conditions again. That will also bring moisture back with more cloud cover, but still not much in the way of rainfall. However, there will be at least a slight chance starting on Sunday and into the day Monday before another front arrives late Monday or that night.

Looking further down the road into the middle of March, the 8-14 day outlook continues to suggest temperatures will average above normal here in Green Country. By the way, that is also the outlook for the entire month. Also, our chances for any additional moisture of consequence continues to be below normal for the 8-14 day time period as well as the month as a whole.

[img]

[img]

So, stay tuned and check back for updates.

Dick Faurot