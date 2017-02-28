Glenpool Choir Preparing For Performance At New York's Lincoln Center

Hayes said, "We sold these really cool yard signs that say Warrior Singer lives here, or football player lives here. You name it, we've sold it."

The 70-member choir, and their director, Kristen Hayes, are working on composer Eric Barnum's "Sweetheart of the Sun."

If someone asks, “What did you do over Spring Break,” wouldn't you love to say, “I went to New York City and sang at Lincoln Center.”

We’ll that’s exactly what the Glenpool High School Choir gets to do.

They are getting it ready for a performance in New York City.

"It's a huge opportunity for most of them," Hayes said.

About 50 are going, and for many, it'll be the first really big trip, a first plane ride, and a chance to sing in New York's Lincoln Center.

"Everybody's paid for; everybody's ready to go," Hayes said.

She said they've been fundraising for about a year - they've sold sausage, candy bars, pretzels and T-shirts.

Hayes said, "We sold these really cool yard signs that say Warrior Singer lives here, or football player lives here. You name it, we've sold it."

The payoff for all the work is something Glenpool students haven't done for years, take a big school trip.