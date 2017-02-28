Police Searching For 3 Children Taken From Supervised Visit

The children were taken from their parents - Shaquelle Cantrell and Christopher Smith Jr. - after two of the children showed up to school with bruises.

The children are an 8-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy and a third unidentified child.

Three children are missing after what was supposed to be a supervised visit with their parents in Tulsa.

Investigators said their parents took them after they temporarily lost custody two weeks ago.

DHS placed the kids in a temporary foster home after two of the children went to school covered in bruises.

The kids were taken from the supervised visit a little more than two weeks ago; and while police say the situation doesn't quite qualify for an Amber Alert, the children could still be in danger.

Corporal Mark Kraft with TPD said, “Through interviews of the children, we learned that there was a history of abuse and a pattern of abuse, so they are definitely still in danger."

According to the affidavit, during the interviews with the kids, the little boy told police that sometimes "Chris will spank him with a back scratcher and when he does, he...bleeds."

The little girl told police that when she's hit with the back scratcher it "hurts really bad." She also said "that sometimes they get punched in the chest or the face."

After the interview with police, the children were placed in a family members' home for their safety.

Kraft said the family member - also called a safety plan monitor – was supposed to be watching during the visit.

"It's basically a visit with the parents and a safety plan monitor, we trust that the safety plan monitor will keep the kids safe during those visits but in this case, unfortunately, that didn't happen," the corporal said.

Now they believe Cantrell and Smith are somewhere in Tulsa, and DHS has now gained full custody of the kids.

Kraft said, "At this point, there's a very good chance that they won't go back with them permanently."

DHS can't comment specifically on the case, but they said this type of situation is rare and that they work closely with law enforcement to help with any type of investigation.

If you think you know where the family is, contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.