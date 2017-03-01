Sunny And Breezy Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sunny And Breezy Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our weather will remain relatively calm and mild for the next few days after the passage of this morning’s upper trough.   A surface front moved across the state late last night into early this morning and will bring gusty northwest winds and cooler air today.   Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50's or lower 60's.   The winds will be strongest this morning before diminishing later this afternoon and tonight.  The fire danger will be increasing again today across the region.

The storms, for the most part, remained east and south of the immediate area yesterday afternoon and overnight.   As the front and dry line merged late last night, a few storms did manage to form across far southeastern OK and did produce a few t-storm warnings before quickly exiting the state.  Most of northeastern and southeastern was under a tornado watch for the overnight hours.   The severe weather threats really cranked up just east into Arkansas and continue this morning across the Midwest.   Our severe weather threats are over for this event.

The upper pattern will remain from the northwest to west for the next few days before transitioning again to a southwest flow by Monday or Tuesday of next week when another stout looking upper trough will near the state along with some thunderstorm chances.   Until this happens, we’re basically looking at pleasant weather for the next 5 to 7 days.   The EURO has now suggested some warm air advection sprinkles a possibility Saturday night into Sunday morning, but we’ll just add a brief mention for the southern sections of the area.   It appears our next best chance for storms will arrive sometime Monday, probably Monday night into Tuesday morning. 

Our morning lows will be near 44 and highs in the upper 50's or lower 60's along with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.   The fire danger may remain elevated today with dry air and gusty winds.   After some pre-dawn clouds, we’ll experience sunny conditions for the day.   While the daytime highs won’t fall into the Red Flag warning criteria, just about every other weather variable will by the afternoon.  The fire danger will remain elevated to near high due to the dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty northwest winds for the first part of the day.  

Thursday morning lows will be near or slightly below freezing with highs in the mid to upper 60's along with light winds and mostly sunny conditions as a surface ridge of high pressure builds into the area.

Friday morning will start with lows near 29 to 33 and highs in the upper 60's near 70 along with south winds at 12 mph.  

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 40's and 50's with Saturday highs near 70 and Sunday near the mid-70's.    Strong south winds are likely this weekend from 15 to 25 mph.   Our next storm system will be nearing the area early next week with a chance for showers or storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day.

Alan Crone

