Driver Sought After High Speed Tulsa Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Authorities are looking for a driver who ran off after a high speed police chase in Tulsa early Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tried to stop the driver of a Toyota Scion near 41st and Garnett for a traffic violation just before 2:30 a.m.  

Troopers said that driver sped off reaching speeds of 95 m.p.h.  They said the driver also ran multiple red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.  

Police used stop sticks to flatten the car's tires, but Trooper Jon Lite says the driver kept on going.

The OHP says they eventually called off the chase near 21st and Cincinnati. And a short time later, police officers found the car abandoned outside a business near 41st and Lewis.  

Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the driver.

