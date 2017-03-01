Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested In Kansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested In Kansas

Posted: Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -

The manhunt for a murder suspect out of Mississippi has ended in Wilson, Kansas west of Salina. 

KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, Kansas reports the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Alex Deaton after a chase and crash just off Interstate-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Deaton shot a convenience store clerk and stole an SUV in the town of Pratt while police were searching for him.

Early Wednesday, troopers spotted the SUV headed east on Interstate-70 and gave chase.

When the vehicle exited off the interstate and was headed south, the KHP says a trooper used a tactical maneuver, causing the SUV to go off the road, crash and catch fire. 

Troopers said Deaton was arrested.  Adding, he was not injured in the crash.

On Monday, authorities said Deaton's cell phone was pinged in Tulsa and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was spotted in Oklahoma City.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Suspect Comes To OK

On Tuesday, KRQE, the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque reported Deaton was in New Mexico.

Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies near Albuquerque say Alex Deaton forced a couple at gunpoint into the trunk of their car.  He was last seen headed north on Interstate-25 after apparently switching cars.

In Mississippi, authorities say Alex Deaton is charged with first-degree murder for strangling his girlfriend to death. He is also accused of shooting a jogger as well as a person of interest in the death of a woman inside a church also in Mississippi.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.