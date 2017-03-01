Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested In Kansas

The manhunt for a murder suspect out of Mississippi has ended in Wilson, Kansas west of Salina.

KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, Kansas reports the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Alex Deaton after a chase and crash just off Interstate-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Deaton shot a convenience store clerk and stole an SUV in the town of Pratt while police were searching for him.

Early Wednesday, troopers spotted the SUV headed east on Interstate-70 and gave chase.

When the vehicle exited off the interstate and was headed south, the KHP says a trooper used a tactical maneuver, causing the SUV to go off the road, crash and catch fire.

Troopers said Deaton was arrested. Adding, he was not injured in the crash.

On Monday, authorities said Deaton's cell phone was pinged in Tulsa and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was spotted in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, KRQE, the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque reported Deaton was in New Mexico.

Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies near Albuquerque say Alex Deaton forced a couple at gunpoint into the trunk of their car. He was last seen headed north on Interstate-25 after apparently switching cars.

In Mississippi, authorities say Alex Deaton is charged with first-degree murder for strangling his girlfriend to death. He is also accused of shooting a jogger as well as a person of interest in the death of a woman inside a church also in Mississippi.