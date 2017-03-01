Police Seek To ID Suspects In Tulsa Burglary

Police are asking for the public's help to identify several people believed connected to a burglary last month at a Tulsa airport.

Financial crime detectives say the people caught on surveillance photos committed a burglary at Harvey Young Airport in the 1400 block of South 135th East Avenue on February 21st.

Police say a wallet was stolen and the suspects then made multiple large purchases at local stores. The vehicle seen in one of the photos was a 2011-2012 Ford Expedition.

If you can identify the suspects, call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.