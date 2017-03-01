Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Tulsa Infant

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering an 11-month-old girl in 2015. Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan died on her first birthday, two days after emergency services received a call about a child in distress at an apartment complex near West 61st and Union.

Nathaniel Watkins, boyfriend of the child's mother, was watching the child. Police said he admitted to shaking her violently.

Watkins will be sentenced by a judge next month.

The child's mother, Hallelujah Brookens, was charged with permitting child abuse by injury. Her jury trial is expected to start next Monday, March 6.