Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Tulsa Infant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Tulsa Infant

Posted: Updated:
Nathaniel Watkins mug shot. Nathaniel Watkins mug shot.
Hallelujah Brookens mug shot. Hallelujah Brookens mug shot.
Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering an 11-month-old girl in 2015. Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan died on her first birthday, two days after emergency services received a call about a child in distress at an apartment complex near West 61st and Union.

Nathaniel Watkins, boyfriend of the child's mother, was watching the child. Police said he admitted to shaking her violently.   

12/7/2015 Related Story: Mother, Boyfriend Charged In Tulsa Baby's Death

Watkins will be sentenced by a judge next month.

The child's mother, Hallelujah Brookens, was charged with permitting child abuse by injury. Her jury trial is expected to start next Monday, March 6.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.