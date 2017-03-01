Tulsa Man Ordered To Stand Trial For 2016 Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man Ordered To Stand Trial For 2016 Murder

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing another man at an east Tulsa condominium last fall will stand trial for first-degree murder.  

A judge ordered Dewantze Lovelace, 28, bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police were called to the condo in the 3000 block of South 135th East Avenue on October 15, 2016 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. 

Inside, officers said they found Terry Brown dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.  

