Burn Ban Approved by Creek County Commissioners

The Creek County Commissioners approved a 14-day burn ban Wednesday, making it the fourth county in northeast Oklahoma to order a burn ban since February 24.

Tulsa, Wagoner and Okmulgee counties are already under commissioner-approved burn bans.

Oklahoma Forestry Services maintains a list of current burn bans on its website.

The county commissioners attributed the burn ban to the significant lack of rainfall and high winds.

The resolution prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns and bonfires.

The ban allows exceptions for outdoor grilling with electric or gas grills, as long as the grilling is done over gravel, concrete or other non-flammable surface. All grills must be attended by an adult who has direct access to a water source.