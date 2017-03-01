Tip Leads To Arrest Of Tulsa Walgreens Robbery Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tip Leads To Arrest Of Tulsa Walgreens Robbery Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 21-year-old Dakota Wagner, suspected of robbing a Tulsa drug store on Sunday. 

According to the arrest report, police were called to the downtown Greyhound bus station thanks to the tip.

At the station, police matched Wagner to surveillance photos taken at the Walgreens store in the 5100 block of South Peoria on February 26th.

The report stated Wagner admitted to the robbery saying he was not armed and had only taken $22 after handing a clerk a note demanding pills.

Police said Wagner also had a bus ticket for Corpus Christi, Texas.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaint of second-degree robbery. Jail records show he has a court appearance set for March 7th.

