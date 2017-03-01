Strong Winds Fueling Creek, Tulsa County Wildfires

Two separate wildfire plumes appear on radar in Creek County.

Firefighters say two wildfires burning right now in Tulsa and Creek County came dangerously close to several homes Monday afternoon.

Keystone firefighters responded to a Tulsa County grass fire near 225th West Avenue and Highway 51 Monday afternoon. That's between Mannford and Sand Springs.

Crews were initially concerned because there were some structures nearby, but firefighters said they were able to contain the fire without any losses.

A Black Hawk helicopter was requested for support fighting the fire but has yet to respond due to other fires in the area. The Oklahoma Air National Guard helicopter used its 660-gallon bucket to pull water from several local ponds to drop on the fire.

The assistant fire chief said that was especially helpful in putting out the flames in the wooded area.

Firefighters said the fire is still burning but that it is contained. The wind is fueling the flames and crews are expected to work until Monday evening.

News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz said wind gusts are up to 30 mph, and humidity is dangerously low, making the fire danger very high.

In Olive, the assistant fire chief said firefighters have a good handle on the fire and no homes in the area of West 81st Street South and 433rd West Avenue are in danger, but there is still some concern with the fire.

"The flames were probably about six to seven feet because we had brush hogged the back part part of the property, so when the grass is bigger the fire's bigger and so pretty much saw the fire coming up to the back side of the pond. And just the orange smoke from that fire. You just couldn't see," said Olive resident Ben Scroggs.

Flames jumped the fire break and kicked the fire up again. It's in the heavily wooded area that's hard to for firefighters to access.

Several agencies have sent in dozers to get back to the flames.

Olive's Assistant Fire Chief Jason Dobson said the fire is two miles long and one mile wide, burning about 300 acres so far.

Early on, there were several homes in danger, but with the help of the Oklahoma Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, and multiple firefighters, those homes are now safe.

Dobson said he believes the fire was started by a welding machine that sparked flames while some guys were working on a fence between 61st and 71st and 449th just before 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters are expected to work into the night.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, McIntosh and Creek Counties are all under county-wide burn bans.