Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE Oklahoma

Drier air has returned to eastern Oklahoma behind last night’s cold front, and that’s once again causing fire danger problems for our Wednesday.

Once again we’re dealing with a bad combination of strong winds with gusts to 30 miles per hour, very low relative humidity below 20%, and continued dry and dormant vegetation across eastern Oklahoma. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect until 7 PM Wednesday as any fires that do get going could spread very quickly. Please refrain from any outdoor burning!

Also, please keep in mind that several counties in our viewing area are now under burn bans. Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, McIntosh, and now Creek Counties are all under county-wide burn bans spanning over the next one to two weeks.

Fire danger will diminish later this evening into our Wednesday night as winds relax, and fortunately fire danger will remain lower on Thursday thanks to continued lighter winds.