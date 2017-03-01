Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drier air has returned to eastern Oklahoma behind last night’s cold front, and that’s once again causing fire danger problems for our Wednesday.

Once again we’re dealing with a bad combination of strong winds with gusts to 30 miles per hour, very low relative humidity below 20%, and continued dry and dormant vegetation across eastern Oklahoma. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect until 7 PM Wednesday as any fires that do get going could spread very quickly. Please refrain from any outdoor burning!

Also, please keep in mind that several counties in our viewing area are now under burn bans. Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, McIntosh, and now Creek Counties are all under county-wide burn bans spanning over the next one to two weeks.

Fire danger will diminish later this evening into our Wednesday night as winds relax, and fortunately fire danger will remain lower on Thursday thanks to continued lighter winds.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.