Owner Of Doc's Wine And Food Has Plans For Tulsa's Pearl District

TULSA, Oklahoma -

We're getting our first look at what a Tulsa developer wants to do with an empty plot of land in the Pearl District - turning it into new places to eat, live and shop. 

A plot of 1.27 acres of land at 6th and Peoria has been purchased by the owner of Doc's Wine and Food in Brookside. While plans are in the early stages now, Darin Ross envisions a brand new mixed-use development just outside of downtown Tulsa.

The 28,000 square feet development would be built in two phases. The first - developer Darin Ross envisions more than 10,000 square feet of restaurant and bakery space - outdoor dining included - in the first development.

There would also be garages for those renting the two levels of apartments above.

Details on apartment design and rent are still up in the air.  The development would sit just beyond Centennial Park. Phase two of the development would add more apartments and tenant space.

Ross says this project wouldn't have any impact on Doc's - there are no solid plans to close that restaurant.

This will all be presented to the Tulsa Development Authority Thursday. Once construction on the first phase begins, it should take about 10 months to complete.

