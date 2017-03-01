TU's Keevan Lucas Eager For Shot To Shine At NFL Combine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU's Keevan Lucas Eager For Shot To Shine At NFL Combine

BY DESMOND NUGENT, NEWSON6.COM  

TULSA, Oklahoma - Keevan Lucas was just like hundreds of other college football players, waiting for his phone to ring. On the final day of invitations, it happened; the former Tulsa receiver got a call, and now he’s showcasing his skills at the NFL Combine.

“My heart kinda start beatin' a little faster,” he recalled. “I was like ‘oh man, is this legit?’ I had to close my phone and open it back up to make sure, like, ‘dang, this is legit.’”

Lucas joins 57 other receivers next month in Indianapolis, hoping to improve his draft stock.

He's chasing with the memory of his mother, who passed while Lucas was in high school. Her voice is constantly on his mind.

“I would want just one day to hear my mom to tell me something else,” said Lucas. “’Hey good job.’ That would be all it would take for me. You really won't know that until you have a person like that taken away from you.”

Thanks to that motivation, he overcame a devastating knee injury his junior year and later tied the TU record for most career touchdown catches.

Now, he's on the verge of reaching his biggest goal.

“I've been doing this my whole entire life. I've been wanting this my whole entire life,” he stated. “Now, I'm at this point; it's time to cease the moment.”

On March 10, Lucas will return to town for TU’s Pro Day.

