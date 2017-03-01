Tulsa Police Stepping Up Speeding Enforcement For March - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Stepping Up Speeding Enforcement For March

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say drivers on the Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 75 need to slow down.

Starting Wednesday, more Tulsa police cars are cruising Tulsa's highways as the traffic division buckles down on catching speeders.

Officer Logan Nelson and other at the Tulsa Police Department are using the month of March to crack down and focus on bad drivers on the Broken Arrow Expressway west of Sheridan and on Highway 75 from the I-44 split south.

"We're hitting the highways, trying to get people to slow down so we can avoid a lot of the collisions that we're having," Nelson said.

And he's already hearing the excuses.

"I'm late for work. There are a lot of times people are also on their cell phones and they're just not paying attention, period," he said.

His eyes are always scanning the traffic for speeders and moving violations.

"What catches my eye is the speed and the weaving in and out of traffic," Nelson said.

Aside from speed, police are also making sure loads are properly tied down.

Monday, a roll of carpet fell off a truck on Highway 169 causing a four-vehicle crash and sending four people to the hospital.

Nelson said, "Lots of people are transported to the hospital when there is speed involved, significant damage to the car."

For him, stopping scenes like that is why he joined the academy in the first place.

"Just as many wrecks as Tulsa has, I just want to see people slowing down and paying more attention, stopping some of those wrecks,” Nelson said.

The Tulsa Police Department is stressing that no warnings will be issued during the stepped-up enforcement.

