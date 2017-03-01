Former Tulsa County Sheriff Testifies In Case Over Inmate Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former Tulsa County Sheriff Testifies In Case Over Inmate Death

Posted: Updated:
News On 6 file photo of Stanley Glanz News On 6 file photo of Stanley Glanz
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz took the stand Wednesday afternoon in the civil case over the death of Elliot Williams.

The sheriff testified Williams did not get a standard mental health screening when he was booked at the jail because he was "acting up."

Williams' mental state is prominent in the case that ended with him dying in custody, after hours of lying practically motionless on the floor of a jail shower room.

Glanz defended the contract and budget that figured into healthcare in the jail, testifying the jail met accreditation standards, despite having a deputy overseeing the healthcare instead of a medical professional.

Glanz is expected to continue his testimony Thursday morning.

