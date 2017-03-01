Funeral Information Released For Craig County Deputy Killed In Car Wreck

Wednesday, dozens of members of Green Country law enforcement agencies lined up to honor a Craig County deputy who died earlier this week.

They escorted Deputy Sean Cookson’s body from Tulsa to Pryor.

Cookson and his wife, who is an Adair police officer, were injured in a wreck on their way to training last week.

2/28/2017 Related Story: Craig Deputy Dies From Injuries Sustained In Car Crash

She is still recovering.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office raised $4,500 for Cookson’s family after dozens of people showed up at a bake sale they held at the courthouse in Claremore.

Several agencies are providing a memorial guard during visitation at the chapel at 1525 East 1st Street in Pryor, Oklahoma from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah.