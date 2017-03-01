City Council Votes In Favor Of Controversial Sale Of Helmerich P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Council Votes In Favor Of Controversial Sale Of Helmerich Park

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One councilor called it "shameful," others called it good for Tulsa's economy. 

Wednesday, the City Council voted in favor of abandoning a portion of Helmerich Park, allowing it to be sold to a developer.

The vote was right down the middle, with Councilor Anna America being the tie-breaker - voting in favor of the development.

The vote came after listening to two hours of public comment, most of it was against allowing the sale.

While controversial, both sides agreed Mayor GT Bynum's proposal is an improvement over the last administration's plan.

It says nearly nine acres of the 65-acre park will be sold to a Texas developer who wants to build an REI store, which sells outdoor recreation equipment.

The land will be sold for $1.5 million, which several councilors said was way too cheap.

The money will go back to the rest of the park, and will go toward building new volleyball courts.

At the meeting, 29 people spoke against the proposal while 11 spoke up for it.

Development Opponent Frank Gaddy said, "As people say all the time, they're not making any more land, so therefore, there's no new parks."

"The courts now really aren't in the best of conditions. We could play volleyball anywhere, we do want to stay on the river, that is important. But I believe this will bring that retail – city world into the outdoor area, and I think it will really enhance the area," supporter Katy Battieste said.

The City Council also approved giving the developer another half-million dollars to install infrastructure in the area.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.