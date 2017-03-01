Tulsa Police Make Arrest After Chase

Tulsa police say Organized Gang Unit Investigators made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after a chase.

Officers said Trey Coffee was arrested after the vehicle he was in was reported stolen and refused to pull over for a traffic stop near King and Columbia.

They said two men jumped out at the end of the chase.

Coffee was taken into custody after being bitten by a K9 officer.

That K9 found Coffee hiding under a house near Pine and Yale, just west of Owen Elementary School.

The other suspect is still on the run.