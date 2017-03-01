Father, Son Say It’s A Miracle They Survived Pileup On Highway 169

Two survivors from the pile-up – a father and son – found themselves on the bottom of the pileup and were able to walk away.

Tulsa police still hope to find the person driving a pickup that lost a load of carpet on Highway 169, causing several cars to crash.

They said it’s a miracle they survived and want to use their story for good.

Kevin O’Hara and his son, Liam, were on Highway 169 Monday afternoon. Kevin said he could see cars around him trying to avoid something on the road.

Suddenly, the cars in the middle lane came to a complete stop, so Kevin did too. That's when a gravel truck slammed into them from behind.

"The car spun around after the impact and I could feel the truck continuing to grind the car along the road," he said. “It became really scary when the car was shoved into the center median and you could hear other cars piling over ours."

Kevin said all that went through his mind when the wreck happened was, “Jesus heals us, Jesus is our healer, we're protected by God."

When their car came to a halt, Liam said the panic you might expect at a moment like that, never came.

"There was the temptation to start kind of start panicking because, in that situation it's unfamiliar, it's pretty scary," Liam said. “There was just peace there the whole time."

First responders said it's a miracle that no one died.

The O'Haras said the only explanation is that God protected them.

Liam said, “I'm grateful to be alive, but I think the best part about it is that people get to see the miraculous side of it and they get to see God at work in our lives."

When first responders got there, Liam was able to walk out of the car on his own. His dad ended up with only an eye injury from his airbag - doctors said he'll be fine.