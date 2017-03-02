Pleasant Weather Ahead For Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Weather Ahead For Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A surface ridge of high pressure is centered slightly northwest of the area this morning but environmental conditions will persist to allow for some sub-freezing temps for a few hours across northeastern and eastern OK.   We’ll experience pleasant and mild weather for the next few days before our next upper level system nears the area early next week with increasing rain and storm chances for some locations. 

The upper air pattern remains from the northwest to southeast this morning and should flatten slightly over the next 36 hours.   A weak disturbance is likely to pass the area well south of us late Friday night into Saturday while the upper air flow transitions to a southwesterly flow by Sunday as the next western U.S. trough begins to deepen.   It’s this western trough that will near the state early next week that will bring us another chance for scattered showers or storms.   And just like our last system, the higher chances may end up across the far eastern third of the state.   The EURO and GFS differ regarding the strength and positioning of the trough and these differences are relevant regarding the chance for storm activity with the GFS much more bullish and the EURO somewhat dry.   We’ll take a middle position compromise at this point with a 30 to near 40% chance Monday night into Tuesday morning.  A few sprinkles may occur when the deeper moisture returns across the state, probably Sunday into Monday.

Lows this morning will be near or slightly below freezing with highs in the mid to upper 60's along with light winds and mostly sunny conditions as a surface ridge of high pressure builds into the area.  The winds will shift direction briefly this afternoon as the surface high settles southeast of the area and a weak front slides across northern OK for a few hours.   This will have very little impact on the temps.   A few high clouds may slide into the northern third of the state but sunshine will rule.  

Friday morning will start with lows near 29 and highs in the mid to upper 60's north and near 70 south along with south winds at 12 mph gusting to near 20 mph by the afternoon.   The lack of significant low level moisture will increase the fire spread across the area.  

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 40's and 50's with Saturday highs near 70 and Sunday near the upper 60's or lower 70's.    Strong south winds are likely this weekend from 15 to 25 mph.   Our next storm system will be nearing the area early next week with a chance for showers or storms beginning either late Monday or Tuesday morning  

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day.

Alan Crone

