Two Robbed In Parking Lot Of Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for an armed man who they say robbed two people at a Tulsa apartment complex late Wednesday.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the armed robbery at the Bristol Park apartments in the 11200 block of East 45th Street.

Police said the two victims told officers they were sitting in their car when a man walked up and demanded their purse and car keys.

After getting the items, the robber fired a gunshot into the ground before running off.

Police said no one was hurt.