Tulsa Police Officer Involved In Crash While Taking Suspect To Jail

Police say an officer en route to the Tulsa County jail with a prisoner was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle early Thursday.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Denver and 7th Street.

They said the patrol car was northbound on Denver and the minivan was westbound on 7th Street.

Police say it is too early to tell if the officer or the other driver was at fault. They say the department will review dash cam video from the officer's car to determine exactly what happened.

No one in either vehicle was hurt and the prisoner eventually arrived at the jail.