Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County

With the past week, eleven more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu. Three of those new deaths happened in Tulsa County, bringing its total to 13.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 48. Last week, state health officials reported 37 deaths so far this flu season.

In eastern Oklahoma, Rogers County also had another flu death. They now have had three deaths this season. And Mayes County has recorded its first flu death.

The OSDH says the other deaths happened in Beckham, Cleveland, Lincoln, McCurtain, Texas and Washita counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 116. As of February 28, the department says 1,664 people have spent time in the hospital due to the flu since September 1, 2016.

The OSDH says five counties, Cimarron, Ellis, Harmon, Pushmataha and Rogers Mills, have not had any reported hospitalizations so far this flu season.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 19

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 4

Beaver 1

Beckham 1

Blaine 9

Bryan 22

Caddo 6

Canadian 28

Carter 17

Cherokee 28

Choctaw 7

Cleveland 102

Coal 1

Comanche 37

Cotton 1

Craig 6

Creek 51

Custer 18

Delaware 4

Dewey 3

Garfield 30

Garvin 11

Grady 14

Grant 4

Greer 2

Harper 5

Haskell 4

Hughes 4

Jackson 5

Jefferson 4

Johnston 4

Kay 27

Kingfisher 9

Kiowa 2

Latimer 2

LeFlore 4

Lincoln 24

Logan 33

Love 6

Major 2

Marshall 11

Mayes 35

McClain 18

McCurtain 6

McIntosh 10

Murray 8

Muskogee 33

Noble 4

Nowata 2

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 272

Okmulgee 18

Osage 25

Ottawa 10

Pawnee 10

Payne 20

Pittsburg 19

Pontotoc 18

Pottawatomie 47

Rogers 44

Seminole 7

Sequoyah 8

Stephens 19

Texas 2

Tillman 2

Tulsa 391

Wagoner 43

Washington 10

Washita 4

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.