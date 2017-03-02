Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County

Posted: Updated:
AP photo. AP photo.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With the past week, eleven more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu. Three of those new deaths happened in Tulsa County, bringing its total to 13.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 48. Last week, state health officials reported 37 deaths so far this flu season.

In eastern Oklahoma, Rogers County also had another flu death. They now have had three deaths this season.  And Mayes County has recorded its first flu death.

The OSDH says the other deaths happened in Beckham, Cleveland, Lincoln, McCurtain, Texas and Washita counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 116. As of February 28, the department says 1,664 people have spent time in the hospital due to the flu since September 1, 2016.

The OSDH says five counties, Cimarron, Ellis, Harmon, Pushmataha and Rogers Mills, have not had any reported hospitalizations so far this flu season.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 19
  • Alfalfa 2
  • Atoka 4
  • Beaver 1
  • Beckham 1
  • Blaine 9
  • Bryan 22
  • Caddo 6
  • Canadian 28
  • Carter 17
  • Cherokee 28
  • Choctaw 7
  • Cleveland 102
  • Coal 1
  • Comanche 37
  • Cotton 1
  • Craig 6
  • Creek 51
  • Custer 18
  • Delaware 4
  • Dewey 3
  • Garfield 30 
  • Garvin 11
  • Grady 14
  • Grant 4
  • Greer 2
  • Harper 5
  • Haskell 4
  • Hughes 4 
  • Jackson 5
  • Jefferson 4
  • Johnston 4
  • Kay 27
  • Kingfisher 9
  • Kiowa 2 
  • Latimer 2
  • LeFlore 4
  • Lincoln 24
  • Logan 33
  • Love 6 
  • Major 2
  • Marshall 11
  • Mayes 35
  • McClain 18
  • McCurtain 6
  • McIntosh 10
  • Murray 8
  • Muskogee 33
  • Noble 4
  • Nowata 2
  • Okfuskee 2
  • Oklahoma 272
  • Okmulgee 18
  • Osage 25
  • Ottawa 10
  • Pawnee 10
  • Payne 20
  • Pittsburg 19
  • Pontotoc 18
  • Pottawatomie 47 
  • Rogers 44
  • Seminole 7
  • Sequoyah 8
  • Stephens 19
  • Texas 2
  • Tillman 2
  • Tulsa 391 
  • Wagoner 43 
  • Washington 10 
  • Washita 4
  • Woods 1
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
